Man finishes 600-mile charity walk to Premier League stadiums
- Published
A man who has completed a walking tour of England's Premier League Football stadiums for charity says he has been "blown away" by people's donations.
Stuart Dawson, from Broadmayne, Dorset set off on the 600-mile (965km) tour in Newcastle and finished in Bournemouth.
The walk for multiple sclerosis (MS) research raised more than £9,000.
He took on the challenge to support a close friend he met through playing football who was diagnosed with the condition in 2014.
Mr Dawson said he was "currently recovering well from my exertions" after suffering from injuries including shin splints and infected feet during the 21-day challenge.
He said: "If I'm honest I had self doubt as to whether I would be able to complete my tour but I suppose it's remarkable what a bit of stubbornness, competitiveness and perseverance can achieve.
"I have been blown away by the generosity of people and would like to thank everyone for their kind donations."
During the tour some clubs gave Mr Dawson gifts - Everton FC gave a signed pennant and Southampton FC a match ball.
At his final ground, AFC Bournemouth FC's Steve Fletcher presented him with a signed match shirt from striker Dominic Solanke.
He said he planned to auction the items to raise further funds for the charity.
Mr Dawson, who plays for Swanage Town and Herston FC in the Dorset over 60's Walking Football League said: "I have witnessed how MS can destroy lives and devastate families and I wanted to play my small part in helping find a cure."
As well as his good friend, "a number of my family and friends have MS", he added.
As he completed the challenge, Mr Dawson said: "Although I have enjoyed my tour, it was good to get my feet back on home soil."
The tour saw him walk about 30 miles (48km) each day.
Mark Haymes, community fundraising lead at the MS Society, says: "We've really enjoyed following Stuart's challenge across the country, particularly those of us who are keen football supporters.
"This unique fundraiser has not only raised awareness of MS across the country, but also vital funds for research into the chronic condition.
"We're incredibly grateful for the money raised from challenges, like Stuart's."
The route:
- 14 August: Newcastle United (St James' Park)
- 16 August: Leeds United (Elland Road)
- 18 August: Manchester City (Etihad), Manchester United (Old Trafford)
- 19 August: Everton (Goodison Park), Liverpool (Anfield)
- 22 August: Wolverhampton Wanderers (Molineux), Aston Villa (Villa Park)
- 24 August: Nottingham Forest (City Ground)
- 25 August: Leicester City (King Power Stadium)
- 28 August: Tottenham Hotspur (White Hart Lane), West Ham United (London Stadium)
- 29 August: Arsenal (Emirates), Chelsea (Stamford Bridge), Fulham (Craven Cottage), Brentford (Community Stadium), Crystal Palace (Selhurst Park)
- 31 August: Brighton & Hove Albion (American Express Community Stadium)
- 2 September: Southampton (St Mary's)
- 4 September: Bournemouth (Vitality Stadium)
