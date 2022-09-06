Poole couple attacked by youths while walking dog
A couple have described how they and their dog were subjected to a seemingly random attack by a gang of teenagers.
Amber Cole and Adam Stevenson were walking their puppy Luna when they were targeted in Bourne Valley Park in Poole, Dorset, on Sunday afternoon.
They told the BBC the five youths kicked the dog in the face before violently beating 25-year-old Ms Cole and 33-year-old Mr Stevenson.
Dorset Police said the attack was "very nasty" and appealed for witnesses.
Ms Cole said they were walking through the park at about 18:00 BST when they saw the group "mucking about and being rowdy".
She said her dog Luna went up to them, "at which point one of the attackers grabbed her by the scruff and started kicking her in the face".
She tried to intervene but received "several blows to the head" at which point her partner, Mr Stevenson, got involved.
"My first instinct was to try to drive away the kids from her, but there wasn't much I could do, it was five against one, and in the end I was just pinned down and thrown about.
"I was thrown into brambles, chucked down a hill and then they just laid into me, just started punching and kicking me", he said. "I had to beg them to stop."
Ms Cole said it was the "most horrendous thing I think I've ever witnessed".
She said two days after the attack the fear of going out "had genuinely kicked in. We don't want to be spotted by the same offenders, we're worried it could happen again now they know what we look like".
Dorset Police said it understands the attack will cause concern in the local community.
PC Louis Allen said: "This was a very nasty incident and we are carrying out a full investigation to identify those responsible."
The force is keen to hear from anyone who may live locally with CCTV footage.
