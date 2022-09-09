Queen Elizabeth II remembered in Dorset as tributes pour in
- Published
Tributes have been paid in Dorset following the death of the Queen.
Political figures and community leaders have paid their respects to the monarch who died at Balmoral on Thursday.
Dorset's Lord-lieutenant Angus Campbell said: "We have all lost a unique, loving and determined monarch. Our loss is incalculable."
The county's police chief constable, Scott Chilton, said there was a "sombre mood" across the force.
Flags at Dorset Police HQ in Winfrith and at police stations in Weymouth and Bridport are being flown at half mast.
Police and Crime Commissioner David Sidwick described the Queen as "both remarkable and inspirational".
He said: "I remember seeing her when she visited Bournemouth when I was a small boy and, more recently, when she came to Sherborne for her Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Both were very memorable occasions."
The Queen last visited Dorset on 27 October 2016 for the unveiling of a statue of the Queen Mother.
On Friday morning a number of people had laid flowers at the base of the monument, which stands opposite the Duchess of Cornwall Inn.
During another trip to Poundbury in May 1998, the Queen and Prince Philip also visited nearby Minterne House where she planted an acer tree.
But her first trip to Dorchester as monarch was in July 1952, just five months into her reign, when she visited the summit of Maiden Castle to see the excavations and speak to archaeologists working on the site.
Dorset Council chairman Val Pothecary said: "We give thanks for her wonderful life and years of devotion... She has been an inspiration to us all."
Leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council, Drew Mellor, said: "We have lost one of the most important figures from British history who never wavered from her dedication to public duty."
BCP Council chairman Nigel Hedges recalled "fond memories" of the Queen's visit to Bournemouth Gardens in 1966, the police station in 1979 and King's Park and the seafront in 2004.
As part of her visit in 1966, the Queen visited Christchurch Priory. Photographs show Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh being driven along the High Street lined with crowds.
In 1969 she opened Poole's new hospital and in 1995 awarded Poole's Ryvita factory a Royal Warrant.
The 2004 visit that began in Bournemouth continued with a visit to Poole's Lighthouse and a tour of the new RNLI training college. Thousands lined Poole Quay as the royals left on a lifeboat.
"Many local people will have attended these historic events and will treasure their own recollections of those days," Mr Hedges said.
During the 10-day mourning period, Dorset Museum in Dorchester is asking visitors to contribute to a book of memories.
Books of condolence will also be available to residents across Dorset.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.