Queen Elizabeth II's history with Dorset

The Queen smiling during a visit to Bournemouth Pier in 2004 (Photo by Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)Getty Images
The Queen smiling during a visit to Bournemouth Pier in 2004

People from across Dorset have paid their respect to Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

The Queen visited Dorset on several occasions during her reign.

Her last visit was on 27 October 2016 for the unveiling of a statue of the Queen Mother in Poundbury.

She visited the county many other times, including in 1991, when she visited Port Regis School in Shaftesbury with grandson Peter Phillips.

At the time he was a pupil at the school.

Here we take a look back at Her Majesty's time in the county.

PA Media
Queen Elizabeth II on the summit of Maiden Castle in 1952
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II during her visit at HMS Eagle in Weymouth on 29 April 1959
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II at Port Regis School in Shaftesbury with her grandson Peter Phillips on 23 February 1991
Getty Images
The Queen visiting Poundbury in Dorset in 2008
JONATHAN BRADY
Queen Elizabeth II visiting Sherborne Abbey as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour in May 2012
Getty Images
The Queen during a walkabout before formally opening The Royal National Lifeboat Institution's First Lifeboat College in Poole in 2009
WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the Tank Museum in Bovington on 11 June 2009

What next? A day-by-day guide from now to the funeral

How titles and the line of succession have changed

William and Harry united in grief

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics