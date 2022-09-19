Queen Elizabeth II: Royalists camp out to witness funeral
- Published
Many people have camped out overnight hoping to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty's coffin as it passes through London, following the State Funeral.
One of them, Sue Dafter from Weymouth, Dorset, is on the Mall opposite St James's Palace and said the atmosphere was "electric".
The 62-year-old said she wanted to witness history.
The funeral procession will travel through the capital before leaving for Windsor.
Thousands have lined the route through London hoping to see the coffin as it makes it way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner via Whitehall, The Mall and Constitution Hill.
Ms Dafter, who took up her spot on the Mall at 13:00 BST on Sunday, said Queen Elizabeth II had been "a fabulous role model for women of all ages".
"I came because the friend I'm with has osteoporosis and so we couldn't queue up to see the coffin in Westminster Hall", she said.
The head of student services at Weymouth College spent the "cold but not freezing night" camped out with a blanket and sleeping bag with four other friends and got "quite a bit of sleep".
"The atmosphere is really quite electric", she said. "There have been hot drinks through the night, all free, water and plenty of toilets".
Ms Dafter said King Charles III was aware of the "difficult period" the country was going through after the last few years.
"The cynic in me thinks we'll all be back bickering again tomorrow, but you'd like to think Charles is aware of this. He is just trying to reassure and reaffirm his position" she said.