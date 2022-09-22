Man arrested after woman dies in four-car Bere Regis crash
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman died following a crash involving four cars.
The crash happened at Rye Hill, Bere Regis, Dorset, on Sunday shortly after 17:00 BST.
The passenger travelling in a white Suzuki Ignis, a 62-year-old woman from Weymouth, died at the scene.
Dorset Police said a 34-year-old man from Yeovil arrested on suspicion of driving offences had since been released pending further inquiries.
A 49-year-old man, from Poole, and a 37-year-old woman, from Yeovil, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The force is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
The other vehicles involved were a blue Mazda MX5, a silver Ford C Max and a blue Honda Civic.
