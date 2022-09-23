Weymouth: Illuminated sea creatures to parade through resort
- Published
Enormous illuminated sea creatures are set to parade through a seaside resort.
Peixos, which means fish in Catalan, will see 9ft-high (3m) fish and jellyfish sculptures powered by bicycles glide through Weymouth.
The underwater spectacle has been arranged by the resort's council and Barcelona-based theatre company, Sarruga.
The one-hour parade on Friday and Saturday will start at 19:30 BST at the Westham Road/Commercial Road junction.
The parade will weave its way to the Esplanade and finish at Pavilion Forecourt car park.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.