Postman with 'underwear compulsion' jailed over burglaries
A postal worker has been jailed for breaking into houses to satisfy his "compulsion" for taking women's underwear.
Glen Holden, 59, admitted two counts of domestic burglary after breaking in to properties in Milborne Port, Somerset, and Sherborne, Dorset.
Bournemouth Crown Court heard he knew the victims from his delivery rounds and on one occasion was pushed from an upstairs window by a victim.
He was handed a 16-month sentence.
Prosecution counsel Althea Brooks described how, during the first break in, a woman had been woken at about 01:30 BST and found an open window and disturbed items in a spare bedroom.
On the second occasion, the person in the house had been woken to find Holden up a ladder, partially entered through a first-floor bedroom window.
'Sexual gratification'
She pushed him away, grabbing on to his arm to prevent him falling, although he did fall to the ground, fracturing his foot.
The court heard he managed to get away in his car but was arrested five days later.
Ms Brooks said: "His intention was to take underwear - he had a compulsion to take underwear for sexual gratification."
The court heard Holden told police he had previously taken items of women's underwear from washing lines before laundering and returning them.
The prosecution said Holden had admitted the offences upon his arrest, telling police he was "acting out of myself".
Holden has since resigned from Royal Mail, having been a postman in the Sherborne area for about 30 years.
Passing sentence, Judge Fuller KC said: "You took the deliberate decision to escalate the means to achieve your aims.
"You were fully aware of the seriousness and consequences of breaking into properties at night."
'Disturbing'
After the sentencing, the woman who encountered Holden coming through a window told the BBC: "I ran over, shouted and pushed him out - it was all very instinctive - and then I grabbed his arms and tried to break his fall, weirdly.
"Luckily, I screamed so much I woke the neighbours, we phoned the police and they came and were brilliant.
"It's the motivation that now bothers me. Did he know there was someone in the house, or did he think it was empty?"
Another victim said Holden was guilty of a "massive betrayal of trust".
"It was a complete shock. I think the worst bit was finding out what his role was in the community.
"And the disturbing thing was the element of planning involved."
Royal Mail said: "Our thoughts are with all those who may have been impacted by the actions of this individual.
"We expect the highest standards of behaviour of all our colleagues, at all times.
"We always offer every assistance to police in their investigations, to ensure that the tiny minority who abuse their position of trust are prosecuted by the relevant authorities."
