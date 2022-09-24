Week-long Weymouth-Yeovil Pen Mill rail line closure for upgrade
Passengers using the Weymouth to Yeovil rail line have been advised to plan ahead as a week of upgrade work begins.
Engineers are due to put in miles of new track on the line to provide better and faster journeys, Network Rail said.
During the work buses will replace trains both ways between Yeovil Pen Mill and Weymouth, but journey times are likely to increase.
The work starts on 24 and runs until 30 September.
Trains between Castle Cary and Yeovil Pen Mill will also run to "slightly" altered times, Great Western Railway (GWR) said.
South Western Railway (SWR) trains will stop at Weymouth and Upwey stations as well as Dorchester South.
GWR tickets will be accepted for travel on SWR trains between Salisbury or Southampton Central and Weymouth.
Passengers are advised to check ahead before travelling.
