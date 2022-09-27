Weymouth fire: Woman dies in 'accidental' house blaze
- Published
A woman has died in a house fire.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to a fire on the ground floor of the home in Devon Road, Weymouth, Dorset, shortly before 04:30 BST.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews rescued the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dorset Police said an investigation was under way to establish the cause of the fire, which is believed to have been started accidentally.
The force said the woman's family had been informed.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.