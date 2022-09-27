Dorset MP clashes with charities over investment zones
- Published
An MP has said conservation groups do not "know what they're talking about" after they criticised plans to relax planning rules.
West Dorset MP Chris Loder was speaking after the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) said the proposals were an ""attack on nature".
The government hopes liberalising rules and creating new "investment zones" will drive economic growth.
But the RSPB said relaxing planning regimes was "when we start to worry".
As many as 38 local authorities are thought to be in talks over investment zones, where local economies "drive growth and unlock housing" via lower taxes and deregulation, according to the government.
Mr Loder's comments followed a response from Dorset South MP Richard Drax, who said he hopes to see Weymouth become an investment zone.
Following the government's mini-budget on Friday the seaside town was in talks with officials, Mr Drax said.
But groups including the RSPB and the National Trust have criticised the plans, which would see rapid development and business investment.
Chris Loder said: "I don't think the RSPB nor the National Trust know what they're talking about frankly.
"We are so fortunate here in Dorset to be living mostly in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and to think we're going to put the ANOB into an investment zone I think is probably not right."
But the RSPB's Tony Whitehead said: "There's talk about relaxing planning rules and releasing land to development.
"We're not against investment or economic growth obviously but what we are about is making sure that that investment and economic growth doesn't come at the cost of nature.
"And it's do-able, we can do this stuff, but when you start talking about relaxing planning rules, that's when we start to worry."
The government said investment zones will be chosen following "a rapid expression of interest process open to everyone, and after local consent is confirmed".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.