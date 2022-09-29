Future of Dorset's libraries up for discussion again
- Published
A network of 23 libraries is once again in the spotlight with three surveys into their future.
Dorset Council is seeking opinions from users following its first review into libraries earlier in the year.
That received more than 7,500 responses and found support for libraries to become "family hubs" - places of work or somewhere to seek advice - as well as a venue to borrow books.
The latest consultation runs until 22 December.
The council said the survey was about how libraries can "best meet the needs of local residents and communities, now and over the next ten years".
Councillor Laura Beddow, Dorset Council's member for culture, communities and customer services said: "Informed by views shared in phase one, the draft strategy identifies a range of services that the library service could deliver, some that we already deliver, some that we need to develop or expand and some entirely new services.
"We now need to refine the strategy and we need you to help us prioritise and explore what delivery could look like in your communities."
In addition to the public survey, there is a dedicated children's survey for ages 5-15 years and a survey for businesses, partners and employees.
A draft strategy is expected to be presented for sign-off next spring.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.