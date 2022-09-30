Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Christchurch
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Dorset.
It happened in Barrack Road, Christchurch, shortly before 08:50 BST. The rider, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.
Barrack Road at the junction of Avenue Road, where the collision happened, was closed to allow emergency services to investigate.
Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage are urged to contact Dorset Police.
