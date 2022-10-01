London Marathon: GP set to wear Big Ben costume for marathon
- Published
A GP is set to run the London Marathon wearing a Big Ben costume.
The outfit got widespread reaction on social media in 2019 after its wearer, Lukas Bates got stuck in the arch of the finish line due to its height.
Simon Phillips, 44, from Dorchester is running in the landmark - which he has added a flagpole to - in aid of Alzheimer's Research UK.
Mr Phillips said he has practiced bending in the tower "to help me get across the finish line".
He said he had chosen the charity in memory of his father, Robert, who died with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.
"I ran the London Marathon in 2016 and loved it, I decided if I ever ran it again I would do it in a costume," he said.
"I asked the team at Alzheimer's Research UK for costume ideas and when they said they had the famous Big Ben costume I jumped at the chance to run in it."
The costume has been on a tumultuous journey since its original runner, Mr Bates, wore it in support of the Dementia Revolution campaign.
He left it outside a pub having decided not to take it home agreeing that the pub landlord could have it.
The costume was stolen and ended up dumped in a bin, where it was then found by a student who claimed the reward of a £1,000 donation to Mr Bates' fundraiser from presenter Piers Morgan.
It was then passed on to Alzheimer's Research UK and displayed in the charity's office in Cambridgeshire ever since.
"It is amazing that the costume has survived," Mr Bates said.
"I'm delighted it is going to be used again, especially as it is again for such a worthy cause.
"I want to wish Simon the best of luck, I know how hard it is to run a marathon in it and also how difficult it is to get through the finish line."
About 42,000 people are expected to take part in the London Marathon on Sunday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.