Verwood fire: Exotic animals rescued from burning house
A collection of exotic animals has been saved from a house fire.
A snake, gecko and parrot were among the pets rescued from Three Legged Cross in Verwood, Dorset, on Sunday.
The fire service, which blamed an unattended incense stick for the blaze, said crews wore breathing apparatus as they entered the burning building.
It said a "tactical ventilation fan" was then placed inside, helping to save all of the "large number of animals" from potentially lethal smoke.
Posting on Facebook, Verwood Fire Station said: "We remind the public to never leave candles and incense sticks unattended and they should always be fully extinguished.
"Also the importance of shutting internal doors which in this case limited the damage to the room of origin."
