Cost of living: Verwood council to open a space for public to keep warm
Residents in a Dorset town can keep warm this autumn and winter by sitting in the local council building.
From 12 October Verwood Town Council will offer a "warm space".
Magazines, hot drinks and a biscuits will be provided for residents who need a space for a couple of hours.
Rossmore Leisure Centre, in Poole, opened a similar space as part of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council's proposals.
Energy prices rose for millions of households on Saturday and a typical annual bill has gone up from £1,971 to £2,500.
'Coming together works'
Verwood council will provide a space for 40 people if they need it, according to council clerk Carrie Lloyd.
"We are already heating our buildings and if we've got somewhere people can sit throughout the day, we are here for that," she said.
She added: "Covid showed us that coming together works very well and coming winter we need to help everyone else."
Verwood Library also provides a warm space for residents on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
"If people can't come to the library they can come here," Ms Lloyd said.
"We are also dove-tailing with [local] churches who will be opening up their doors."
The council is also working with food banks and the Samaritans to offer support to people who come to the space.
