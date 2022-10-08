Base jumper airlifted after Swyre Head injury
A base jumper has been airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured on the Dorset coast.
The coastguard was called shortly before 09:00 BST and rescuers and paramedics reached the casualty at the base of Swyre Head, to the west of Durdle Door.
Lulworth Coastguard Rescue Team said the injured person suffered severe leg injuries.
They were flown by air ambulance to hospital in Southampton.
