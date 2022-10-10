Purbeck Film festival unveils Sir Mark Rylance as new patron
Oscar-winning actor and theatre director Sir Mark Rylance has become a patron of a Dorset film festival.
Now in its 27th year, the annual Purbeck Film Festival screens scores of films at venues including cinemas, village halls and churches.
Sir Mark played Thomas Cromwell in the BBC One drama Wolf Hall and won an Oscar for his role in Bridge of Spies.
In a message to be shown at screenings, Sir Mark described the festival as "very special".
The Purbeck Film Festival is one of the biggest film events of its kind in the UK, aiming to bring independent, classic and foreign language films to rural areas.
More than 80 films are being shown during the three-week festival, including Wild Men, West Side Story and Little Women.
In a specially-recorded video message, Sir Mark said this year's festival line-up of films would "delight the community".
"I'm really proud to be patron - my thanks go out to all the people who donate their money, energy and their spaces for these films to be shown.
"It means an incredible amount to young film makers to have their films shown at festivals," he added.
Bafta-nominated screenwriter Olivia Hetreed and producer Andy Paterson are also patrons of this year's festival.
A number of directors will personally introduce some of the films and take questions at festival events.
Among the events planned is a showing of The Great Gatsby, the 1974 version starring Robert Redford, at The Blue Pool near Wareham.
Anthony Fabian, who directed Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, will introduce the film at The Rex Cinema in Wareham on the first weekend of the festival on October 15.
