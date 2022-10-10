Guy Ritchie buys Compton Abbas airfield in Dorset
Film director Guy Ritchie has bought an airfield next to his country estate.
Owners of Compton Abbas airfield, near Shaftesbury, Dorset, said it had been sold to Mr Ritchie's Ashcombe Estates, prompting speculation on social media that it would close.
But the filmmaker says it will remain open, although he also plans to use the site for storage and workshops.
"We will keep running the airfield in the spirit that has been curated by the Hughes family," he said.
The Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels writer runs his Gritchie brewery from Ashgrove Farm, just over the county border in Wiltshire.
In a letter to staff, residents and airfield users, he said: "Compton Abbas Airfield is an important part of the local area and has been the heart of the flying community here for many years.
"We will make some improvements to the buildings and infrastructure. This will be done in a sympathetic manner, with the current community of users included in the planning."
Mr Ritchie said storage and workshop facilities at Ashgrove Farm would be moved to the airfield but Compton's cafe and bar would continue running so it would "remain a regional destination".
The Hughes family, who have owned and run the airfield for 34 years, will hand over the reins in February 2023.
A statement on the airfield website said: "Selling the airfield has been an incredibly difficult decision to make as it has been the focus of all our lives for so long, and we are certainly going to miss everyone who made our time there so enjoyable."
