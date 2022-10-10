Weymouth Beach Motocross 2022: Thousands attend annual race
Up to 20,000 people flocked to Weymouth for the annual beach motocross race.
About 240 riders, across three classes - junior, senior and expert, took part in the spectacle on the sands on Sunday.
A mile-long stretch was turned into a series of ramps, and spectators watched the racing from the promenade.
The annual event, which started in 1984, is organised by Purbeck Motocross Club and Weymouth and Portland Lions Club, with the help of volunteers.
Purbeck Motocross Club's veteran chairman, Alf Stearn, who has been organising the event for 30 years, said: "It's an opportunity to raise some money for charity.
"We work through the Weymouth and Portland Lions Club and we insist that any money raised is spent locally in Weymouth and district."
