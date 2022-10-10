Wimborne House retirement home residents without water for eleven days
Elderly residents in a block flats have been without water for eleven days.
On 30 September, the central boiler broke at Wimborne House in Bournemouth, leaving 38 flats without hot water.
Glen Donovan, 70, lives in the building and said having terminal cancer means hot water is crucial.
The property owner, Sanctuary, apologised for the time repairs have taken and said it was seeking a long-term solution for residents.
"I can't carry on like this," Mr Donovan told the BBC.
"I've got a stoma bag because of my cancer so that involves hygiene and I can't stand for very long at the sink."
He added: "I want them to put it right ASAP, I want hot water with no more interruptions."
A spokesperson for Sanctuary said: "We are sorry for the time it is taking to restore hot water and understand the frustration residents are feeling."
They said the company is committed to resolving this issue.
"As the repairs carried out so far have not restored the hot water permanently, we are now focused on establishing the best long-term option available for this scheme," they added.
