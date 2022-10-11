Buffer zone to be set up outside Bournemouth abortion clinic
- Published
A buffer zone is to be set up around an abortion clinic in a bid to deter protesters.
The measure will be implemented outside the BPAS clinic in Bournemouth from Thursday and will remain in place for the next three years.
It means activities such as protesting, handing out leaflets and holding vigils will be prohibited within the area.
The decision has been taken by BCP Council following a public consultation.
Anyone failing to comply could incur a fixed penalty notice of £100 or face court action, the council said.
The decision comes as the authority had been urged to introduce new measures outside the Ophir Road clinic.
Pro-choice group Sister Supporter Bournemouth previously claimed protesters handed out leaflets, offered prayers and hanged baby clothes in bushes leading up to the building.
But anti-abortion campaigners said their gatherings aimed to offer help.
Councillor Bobbie Dove, member for community safety, said the authority worked hard to understand "the difficulties and experiences" of people either visiting or working at the clinic.
But a consultation was launched after attempts to find "a negotiated position which could be agreed upon by all the parties involved" failed.
The council said it received 2,241 responses to the consultation, with 75% being supportive of a buffer zone.
Ms Dove said the strength of support was "clear" and the subsequent decision taken was "balanced and proportionate".
"Whilst we acknowledge the right of anyone to conduct a peaceful protest, we had to balance this against the distress caused or likely to be caused, and the detrimental impact of behaviours experienced by those accessing medical services or doing their jobs," she added.
Activities prohibited also include intimidating clinic visitors or its staff and photographing or recording the clinic's users.
The buffer zone will be in operation Monday to Friday between 07:00 and 19:00 BST.
