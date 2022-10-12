Dorset farmer's Bentley stored in shed for 50 years sells for £66k
- Published
A rare Bentley that has been stored in a farmer's shed for more than 50 years has sold at auction for £66,000.
A Dorset farmer originally bought the car in 1954 but when it failed its MOT in the 1960s he put it into storage.
It was sold by his family at Haynes International Motor Museum on Wednesday.
Charterhouse auctioneer Richard Brommell said it was a "proper Derby Bentley".
Two main bidders, one in Australia, set the pace before the hammer came down at £58,000. With fees the final price was £66,352.
The 3.5-litre V5 motor rolled off the production line in 1935 but will need a major rebuild if it is to run again.
The Thrupp & Maberly DHC was first owned by a Scottish solicitor in the 1930s but ended up being exported to Australia. It was re-imported to the UK in 1949.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk