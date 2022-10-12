Dorset farmer's Bentley stored in shed for 50 years sells for £66k

BentleyCharterhouse
Originally yellow, the Bentley was resprayed black at some point during its lifetime

A rare Bentley that has been stored in a farmer's shed for more than 50 years has sold at auction for £66,000.

A Dorset farmer originally bought the car in 1954 but when it failed its MOT in the 1960s he put it into storage.

It was sold by his family at Haynes International Motor Museum on Wednesday.

Charterhouse auctioneer Richard Brommell said it was a "proper Derby Bentley".

Two main bidders, one in Australia, set the pace before the hammer came down at £58,000. With fees the final price was £66,352.

The 3.5-litre V5 motor rolled off the production line in 1935 but will need a major rebuild if it is to run again.

The Thrupp & Maberly DHC was first owned by a Scottish solicitor in the 1930s but ended up being exported to Australia. It was re-imported to the UK in 1949.

Charterhouse
Since failing its MOT in 1968 the car has been in storage in a cart shed on a Dorset farm
Charterhouse
The car was exported to Australia after its first owner sold it for a newer model, it was reimported in 1949
Charterhouse
The car was originally yellow with a red leather interior
Charterhouse
Auctioneer Richard Bromell: "We tried rocking the car back and forth in gear, engine does not appear to turn"
Charterhouse
Mr Bromell said the 1935 Derby manufactured V5 engine "was probably stuck"
Charterhouse
The entire car, inside and out, needs an extensive rebuild if it is to ever run again
Charterhouse
After the auction, Mr Bromell quipped to its new owner: "I'll see you on the road in it next week"

