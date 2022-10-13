Gaia Pope's family call for alleged rapist review
- Published
The family of Gaia Pope-Sutherland are calling for an independent investigation into her alleged rape.
Miss Pope, 19, was found dead 11 days after she went missing in Swanage, Dorset, in 2017 having been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Her family say her disorder was caused when she was drugged and sexually attacked by a man at 16 years old.
Her cousin said she reported the offence after suffering a mental health crisis triggered by the experience.
Marienna Pope-Weidemann said Dorset Police chose not to pursue the report.
She said: "I think the decision to take no further action on Gaia's rape case was devastating for her and why she was so concerned about it was because we knew there were other victims.
"In terms of the police over the next two years what we saw was a consistent and repeated failure to recognise her vulnerability.
"We are calling for a real independent investigation because it is absolutely in the public interest for us all to understand how this could be allowed to happen."
'Discriminated against'
Ms Pope-Weidemann said the police had discriminated against Miss Pope by allegedly hanging up on her when she called them on the day she went missing.
"Even on the very day Gaia went missing, she had contact with the police, she was showing clear signs of being in an acute mental health crisis," she said.
"Not only did they not take any action, they discriminated against and hung up on her."
The family also alleged that during Miss Pope's submission to hospital, "she had been repeatedly sexually harassed by another male patient".
"She disclosed that to staff, and not only did they fail to take appropriate safeguarding action, they didn't even log the incident," Ms Pope-Weidemann said.
As part of the family's Justice for Gaia campaign, the family are demanding changes including improved funding for mental health services and the creation of a specialist unit dedicated to investigating rape and sexual offences across all police forces in the UK.
"We want to see police forces bringing in the "Gaia Principle" to make sure when they get reports of serious sex offences they are obliged to check for other similar allegations from other potential victims and to present all those cases together as a whole to the Crown Prosecution Service," Ms Pope-Weidemann said.
Failing to follow the process should be a police misconduct matter.
The campaign also includes a manifesto for change across mental health and social support in Dorset and nationwide.
An inquest into Miss Pope-Sutherland's death found she had died of hypothermia within 18 hours of going missing on 7 November 7 2017. Her body was found 11 days later in undergrowth between Dancing Ledge and Anvil Point.
Dorset Police and the IOPC have been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.