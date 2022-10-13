Cost of living: Dorset homeless charity demand soars
A charity that helps find shelter for homeless young people says it is experiencing record demand as a result of the cost of living crisis.
Dorset Nightstop finds temporary accommodation for 16 to 25 year olds, placing them with volunteer hosts while a long-term solution is found.
But spiralling rents mean more people are needing help and the charity is being forced to turn some people away.
It is appealing for more volunteers to become hosts.
Volunteer co-ordinator Simon Keys said: "Rents are soaring as landlords have had to pass on all the inflation costs to their tenants.
"This is also preventing young people in supported accommodation from moving on which, in turn, lengthens the waiting lists for that housing.
"This is the worst we've seen things since we started in 2009 and, sadly, means more and more young people are faced with no choice but to sofa-surf or sleep rough."
Emlyn, 23, from Dorchester, spent months sofa-surfing and sleeping in a makeshift shelter in the woods before staying with a host family.
He said: "It was the first proper bed I'd slept in for months.
"To see that sort of kindness from people I've never met, let alone owe me anything, was absolutely overwhelming."
After securing a rent-deposit loan from the council, Emlyn moved into his own flat and is now working full-time.
Dorset Nightstop said stays typically last for three nights and volunteers receive training along with associated expenses.
Hosts must be 21 or over and need to be able to drive and have access to a car.
