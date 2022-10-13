Mudeford beach hut goes on market for £440,000
The cost-of-living crisis does not appear to have affected the market for beach huts with one going on sale for £440,000.
The Mudeford wooden cabin on Dorset's coast is being advertised for more than many pay for a four-bedroom house.
The average price for a home in the county in June was £368,614, according to Rightmove.
Christchurch Estate agents Denisons said it had "in excess" of 50 people waiting to buy huts on Mudeford Beach.
Agent Danielle Denison said they had received a "few inquiries" about the listing since it went live on Wednesday.
The property, which has no toilet but does have solar panels, had been in the same family for "some time", Ms Denison said.
"Despite the cost-of-living crisis the market for beach huts has not changed that much. We've still got a list of in excess of 50 people waiting to buy on Mudeford Spit," she said.
The agent said it had sold three beach huts in the past six weeks to UK-based buyers seeking a particular lifestyle rather than an investment.
The market in beach huts has continued to rise over the years.
In 2017 a Mudeford beach hut went up for sale for £280,000 and was believed at the time to be the most expensive ever sold.
Last September another beach hut in the same location went on the market for a reported £575,000..
