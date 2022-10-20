Parnham House: More holiday lodges agreed at estate
- Published
More holiday lodges are to be built in the grounds of a Grade I listed stately home to help fund its renovation following a devastating fire.
Four chalets will be built at Parnham House, near Beaminster, which was wrecked in an arson attack in 2017.
Former rave scene promoter James Perkins bought the 131-acre estate, announcing plans to transform it.
The latest application, approved by Dorset Council, was criticised by Historic England and local campaigners.
Planning applications for other six chalets, a marquee restaurant and car park have already been approved.
In its submission to the planning committee, Historic England said: "These applications have been submitted in a piecemeal manner, in advance of an application for the repair and reuse of Parnham House itself, and with no mechanism for being linked to it.
"The application carries a risk of causing fragmentation of the historic estate which could be highly damaging to Parnham House and its landscape."
Beaminster councillor Rebecca Knox welcomed the development, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She said: "This is absolutely supported by the community and will create a number of employment opportunities. I believe it will greatly enhance the area and become a spectacular hide-away."
Fire broke out at Parnham in the early hours of 15 April 2017 and took four days to fully extinguish.
Previous owner Michael Treichl was arrested on suspicion of arson and was found dead two months later.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.