Lulworth coastal heathland fire breaks out
Five acres (two hectares) of heathland has been damaged in a fire near the Dorset coast.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called to Povington Heath, near Lulworth, shortly after 15:00 BST on Wednesday.
Crews from Poole, Wareham and Swanage extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets and left the scene by 19:00, with a further inspection carried out on Thursday morning.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
