Man arrested over Christchurch underpass rape

Underpass in Saxon Square, ChristchurchGoogle
The attacked happened in the Saxon Square underpass on Friday morning

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in an underpass.

Dorset Police said the woman was attacked by a man, who she had met earlier, in the underpass in Saxon Square, Christchurch on Friday shortly after 08:30 BST.

The force said a 46-year-old man from the town had been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Witnesses and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the time has been urged to contact police.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics