Man arrested over Christchurch underpass rape
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in an underpass.
Dorset Police said the woman was attacked by a man, who she had met earlier, in the underpass in Saxon Square, Christchurch on Friday shortly after 08:30 BST.
The force said a 46-year-old man from the town had been arrested on suspicion of rape.
Witnesses and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the time has been urged to contact police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.