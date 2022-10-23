Poole Harbour waterfront regeneration plans brought forward
Plans have been brought forward to develop the waterfront site of a former power station.
BCP Council, which owns the 40-acre land at Hamworthy on Poole Harbour, said it was designated as an "important area for future regeneration".
It has commissioned its FuturePlaces company to look at options and launched a questionnaire so residents can provide feedback.
The land has been empty since Holes Bay power station closed in 1994.
The authority said it wanted to hear ideas from businesses and community groups on what to do with the site, which is close to Poole town centre.
It has set up a series of drop-in events to gather "recommendations for the creation of a new urban village".
