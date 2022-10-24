Doctor Who: BBC called 'dishonest' over Durdle Door filming request
- Published
The BBC has been accused of being "duplicitous and dishonest" over the filming of Jodie Whittaker's final scene as Doctor Who.
Millions of viewers watched her regenerate into former Doctor David Tennant on top of Durdle Door on the privately-owned Lulworth Estate.
The Dorset estate gave permission for filming to take place, but said the broadcaster had not been honest in its request. The BBC has been approached for comment.
In a statement, the estate said: "When consenting to the use of Durdle Door for an episode of Doctor Who, the BBC decided not to include a proper description of what they intended.
"If we had known we would not have agreed, because of the encouragement that this may give to some of our visitors to put themselves in a dangerous position, the consequences of which have been well documented."
It said the estate always sought details with any filming request and insisted "no mention was made by the BBC that they were seeking to portray the Tardis and the Doctor on top of Durdle Door".
The consequences would have a potentially serious impact on its staff and the emergency services, said Lulworth Estate.
"We are disappointed that the BBC chose not to be honest with us when seeking our permission," it said, adding that it had requested the BBC provide an explanation about "what we regard as a duplicitous and dishonest request to film".
It said it was considering barring the broadcaster from filming at Lulworth in the future.
While neither the Tardis nor the Doctor were actually on top of Durdle Door, some viewers would not necessarily accept this and it had "increased the difficulties we continue to have regarding the safety of visitors to Durdle Door", said the estate.
There have been a number of incidents at the location over the years, with people jumping into the sea from the limestone arch on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.
Thee BBC press office has been contacted for comment.
