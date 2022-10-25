HMP The Verne inmates need more purposeful activity, report says
A prison has not been providing inmates with enough "purposeful activity", according to a report from the education watchdog.
Ofsted said "far too many" of the 580 men being held at HMP The Verne in Portland, Dorset, were not given useful things to do during a typical day.
Its report into the jail, which is for sex offenders, said inmates would be disadvantaged when they were released.
The Ministry of Justice has not replied to the BBC's invitation to comment.
Inspectors found managers were not offering training in areas that prisoners had requested, including forklift truck driving, plumbing and plastering.
They also said other prisoners working in the prison's commercial workshop, kitchen and gardens were unable to access accreditation that would "acknowledge and reward" their efforts.
Ofsted said that would result in them being at a disadvantage when applying for jobs in the future.
'Reasonable progress'
"Leaders and managers have not made any progress in relation to improving links with employers," the report added.
"There continues to be no opportunities for eligible prisoners to undertake work during release on temporary licence."
The report said the prison had made "reasonable progress" in identifying prisoners' additional learning needs and providing them with appropriate support.
It was also found to have made the same progress in sharing information regarding prisoners' needs between its careers service and prison staff so its curriculum was evaluated and remained effective.
