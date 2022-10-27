Sandbanks Ferry service set to halt for four weeks
A chain ferry that saves motorists from a 25-mile (40km) journey by road will halt crossings for four weeks to undergo a major refit.
The ferry, which crosses the mouth of Poole Harbour in Dorset and connects Sandbanks with Studland, is set to be towed to Falmouth for the work.
Operators said the last day of service for the ferry, called Bramble Bush Bay, would be 30 October.
It is expected to be back in service in early December.
The Bournemouth-Swanage Motor Road and Ferry Company said an exact date would be announced closer to the time and be dependent on the weather.
The ferry, brought into service in 1994, takes about four minutes to make the crossing from Sandbanks to Shell Bay
