Appeal to replace 'unsafe' Dorset Christmas tree lights wiring
- Published
An appeal has been launched to pay for new wiring for a village Christmas tree which had its lights unplugged over safety fears,
Contractors disconnected the lights on the tree in Wyke Regis near Weymouth in December 2021 when they were found to be wired into a street light.
About £1,500 more is needed to provide dedicated power for the lights.
Local councillor Kate Wheeler, said it would allow future festive lights to be simply "plugged in".
The lights in Wyke Regis Square were disconnected after a routine inspection by council street lighting contractors found the lights were "illegally connected" to the electrical supply from the streetlight.
The council said it was "extremely dangerous" and offered to facilitate arranging a safer electricity supply.
Residents had insisted the installation was "safe" and had worked for 20 years.
'Cheer you up'
The tree is the traditional centrepiece of the village's annual Christmas street fayre and carol concerts.
Local councillor Kate Wheller said a new "dedicated power supply" for the lights was now being installed in the lamp post.
She said most of the financing had come from the Christmas Street Fayre funds, leaving about £1,500 needed to pay for the contract.
Donations from individuals or businesses would be welcomed "to cheer you up in the run-up to Christmas", she added.
"We have to do it safely and through the official channels, but in future, it'll literally just be a case of plugging in."
