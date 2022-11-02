Dorset property developers pay for new nature reserve
A new nature reserve funded by property developers has been given the go ahead by councillors.
An £895,000 grant will create the 12.5 hectare (31 acre) site at Bere Regis, Dorset, which will be run by Dorset Wildlife Trust (DWT).
The Wild Woodbury reserve will only have 14 car parking spaces in a bid to encourage people to use public transport.
DWT hopes to later include a visitor centre and cafe.
The reserve is being funded from money paid by developers in mitigation for their projects, following a vote by Dorset Council.
Deputy leader Peter Wharf said there was no cost to taxpayers and the reserve would lessen the impact from around 430 homes in Purbeck, some of which had already been built, or had planning permission.
The council also said it hoped the site would improve the biodiversity of the area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The site was designated as a Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG), which the trust hopes will attract visitors away from nearby heathland.
DWT officer Imogen Davenport said the project had largely won the support of the local community with a two full-day consultation event, a month-long online survey and drop-in sessions.
