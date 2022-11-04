Dorset: New homes to be built in West Parley
- Published
Plans for 238 new homes have been approved despite dozens of objections.
The new development will be built at a site to the east of New Road in West Parley, Dorset.
Allotments, public spaces and a new access off Christchurch Road and New Road will also be part of the scheme.
Some residents have objected to the plans, raising concerns about the number of homes and the new road, but planners said the development would contribute to the area's housing needs.
The proposals, tabled by Bellway Homes, are the first phase of a wider project that could see up to 368 homes as well as small shops, offices and a food store built at the site in the future.
A total of 60 objections had been sent to Dorset Council in relation to the plans for 238 homes, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Andrew Parry said the village wanted to remain "low-rise and low-density" and not become part of neighbouring urban areas.
Arguing against the size of the proposed homes, he added: "Even three storeys are a rare sight around the parish, four storeys would be unprecedented and unpalatable and detrimental to the character of the area."
West Parley and Hurn parish councils also said they had concerns about the density of the scheme and believed the proposed link road might not be adequate.
The council's highways officers told councillors that the roads would meet expected standards.
Officers concluded that "on balance" the benefits of the scheme "significantly" outweighed the impacts.
The eastern area planning committee on Dorset Council approved the proposals on Thursday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.