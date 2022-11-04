Dorset pub campaigner shortlisted for posthumous award
A man who helped save a village pub, but died before it reopened, has been shortlisted for a community award.
David Leader spearheaded a campaign by residents of Broadwindsor, Dorset, to save the White Lion pub after it closed in May last year.
Villagers crowdfunded to take on the lease and reopened the pub in April.
Mr Leader, who died suddenly in March, aged 64, is one of three finalists for a Community Contribution Award in the UK Rural Business Community Awards.
Fellow campaigner Margery Hookings said: "It was one of his dreams to see the pub reopen as a community pub.
"David died literally weeks before we were due to open and everybody was devastated because he has had such an impact on village life here, not just at the pub but with other things as well.
"He was completely a leader by name and a leader by nature. We feel so thrilled that he's reached this recognition."
The award winners, chosen by a public vote, will be announced at the Plunkett Foundation's Rural Community Business Awards ceremony in London on 17 November.
