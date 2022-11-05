Alum Chine: Police investigate after man's body found near beach
- Published
Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Bournemouth.
The man's body was found outside in West Overcliff Drive at about 10:07 GMT, near Alum Chine beach.
Dorset Police have put up a cordon around the area while investigations are carried out.
A spokesperson for the force said the death was being treated as "unexplained" and the man's next of kin were yet to be informed.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.