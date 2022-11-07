Alum Chine: Police close investigation after man's body found near beach

Alum ChineGoogle
Police have put up a cordon around an area of West Overcliff Drive near Alum Chine

Police have closed an investigation into the sudden death of a man.

The body of a man in his 30s was found in West Overcliff Drive at 10:07 GMT on Saturday near Alum Chine beach, Bournemouth.

Dorset Police put a cordon up around the area to investigate.

A spokesperson for the force said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the man's family had been informed.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics