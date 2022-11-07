Alum Chine: Police close investigation after man's body found near beach
Police have closed an investigation into the sudden death of a man.
The body of a man in his 30s was found in West Overcliff Drive at 10:07 GMT on Saturday near Alum Chine beach, Bournemouth.
Dorset Police put a cordon up around the area to investigate.
A spokesperson for the force said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the man's family had been informed.
