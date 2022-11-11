Dorset: Remembrance Day tributes appear across county

Nothe Fort, Weymouth
Initial plans for an installation using 5,500 poppies were scaled back due to bad weather, instead 1,000 were used

Remembrance Day tributes have appeared as a mark of respect to those who have fought and died in military conflicts.

From cascades of poppies at Nothe Fort in Weymouth to knitted postbox toppers in Bournemouth, people in Dorset have paid tribute to members of the armed services.

Crocheted and knitted postbox toppers have also appeared around the country.

Royal Mail previously asked people to ensure they did not prevent mail being collected or posted.

Dorset Federation of Women's Institutes
The Dorset Federation of Women's Institutes created a knitted topper in Chesildene Drive, Bournemouth

The commemorations have received thousands of likes, shares and comments in local community groups on social media.

The Nothe Fort tribute was due to incorporate 5,500 poppies made from plastic bottles by the local community but recent high winds forced organisers to scale back the installation.

However, a spokeswoman said it "still looked amazing" and feedback had been very positive.

Victoria Gardens at Portland, the site of the American War Memorial in Dorset
Knitted and crocheted poppies also adorn a fence at the Victoria Gardens

