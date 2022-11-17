Medieval ring worth £40k unearthed by metal detectorist
- Published
A medieval ring discovered by a metal detectorist in Dorset is expected to fetch up to £40,000 when it is auctioned later this month.
David Board unearthed the treasure near Thorncombe in February 2019, just three months after buying a metal detector.
The gold and diamond ring is thought to have been a gift from wealthy 14th-century landowner Sir Thomas Brook to his wife, Lady Joan.
Mr Board described it as a "once in a lifetime" find.
He said: "I got permission from a farmer friend of mine. I did a bit of research and found one of the fields was called Bowling Green and it was quite flat.
"I went over two or three times and on the third time I found the ring."
The ring, which is made up of two entwined bands, bears an inscription in Medieval French "ieo vos tien foi tenes le moy" which translates to "as I hold your faith, hold mine".
Auctioneers Noonans described it as being in "very fine condition" and weighing about 3g (0.1oz).
Mr Board said he first took up metal detecting when he lived near the sea and would scan the beaches.
But he gave it up 40 years ago after moving home, that was until November 2018 when, newly retired, he decided to rekindle his hobby and bought himself another detector.
The ring, valued between £30,000 and £40,000, will be auctioned on 29 November and the proceeds will be split between Mr Board and the land owner.
He said: "What I found was a once in a lifetime but I'll carry on doing it.
"I was out a couple of days ago - I got permission in a deer park and found musket balls and an Edward III half groat."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.