Dorset home shortlisted for House of the Year award
A home built out of red brick and described as "eccentric" by judges has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) chose the Red House in rural Dorset to go into the final of its House of the Year 2022 award.
It was shortlisted along with an East Sussex property on Channel 4's Grand Designs on Wednesday night.
The winner will be announced in December.
The Red House, which was designed by David Kohn, was a "playful take on the rural vernacular farmhouse" judges said.
The two homes which were chosen from the longlist on Wednesday were from the "hard to build" category.
Five more properties will be shortlisted in the coming weeks before the grand final sees the overall winner announced.
