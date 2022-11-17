Dorset home shortlisted for House of the Year award

Red HouseWill Pryce
Bay windows and graphically laid out brickwork provided an eccentric appearance, the judges said

A home built out of red brick and described as "eccentric" by judges has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) chose the Red House in rural Dorset to go into the final of its House of the Year 2022 award.

It was shortlisted along with an East Sussex property on Channel 4's Grand Designs on Wednesday night.

The winner will be announced in December.

The Red House, which was designed by David Kohn, was a "playful take on the rural vernacular farmhouse" judges said.

The two homes which were chosen from the longlist on Wednesday were from the "hard to build" category.

Five more properties will be shortlisted in the coming weeks before the grand final sees the overall winner announced.

Will Pryce
The judges noted the "sumptuous stair drops down through a projecting bay window"
Will Pryce
Judges said the house was compact but well-proportioned, with future consideration given to adaption and elderly or less mobile residents
Will Pryce
The bold green eaves, doors and windows give it a unique identity, the RIBA judges said
Will Pryce
The "playful take on the rural vernacular farmhouse" was full of references, beautiful details, and consideration for the owners, present and future, the judges said

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.