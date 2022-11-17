Dorset: Red flood alert issued for River Stour
A red flood alert has been issued for the River Stour by the Environment Agency following heavy rainfall over the last 36 hours.
River levels continue to rise on the Middle Dorset Stour and flooding is forecast to affect locations around Sturminster Marshall.
Low lying land is expected to be the most affected.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) have also issued advice on what to do in the event of a flood.
The Environment Agency said the areas around Hammoon, Bere Marsh, Stourpaine, Durweston and Lower Blandford St Mary were most likely to be affected.
It said it was monitoring rainfall and river levels and checking rivers for blockages in the area.
It urged the public to "consider activating any property flood protection products and to avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.
"Do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water," the Agency said.
DWFRS has warned the public it may not be able to help in the event of a flood following days of heavy rain across much of the county
It issued the advice as the county suffered the effects of persistent rain over the past 48 hours.
DWFRS has encouraged the public to have a plan in the event of flooding and asked that calls to the emergency services were only made if there was risk to life.
