Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall appeals to find missing friend Nick Fisher
- Published
TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall has made a public appeal after one of his friends went missing.
Writer and broadcaster Nick Fisher, 63, was last seen in Hooke, near Bridport, Dorset on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said he left the area "unexpectedly" without contacting his family.
Fearnley-Whittingstall posted a plea online for information about his "very dearest friend" with whom he had worked on his River Cottage TV series.
Police said Mr Fisher had left the area in a silver Nissan Navara truck with a brown and white Springer Spaniel dog.
Insp David Parr, of Dorset Police, added: "Nick left the area unexpectedly and has not been in contact with family or friends, which is out of character.
"I would urge anyone who has seen Nick, or a man matching the description given, to please contact Dorset Police."
Fearnley-Whittingstall repeated the police appeal on social media and said Mr Fisher's friends and family were desperate to find him.
"It's so unlike Nick to do this and of course we are very worried for his safety," he said.
Mr Fisher collaborated with the TV presenter and chef as a fishing expert on his River Cottage TV series based in west Dorset, as well as accompanying books.
He is also a BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter and has written episodes of Eastenders, Casualty and New Tricks.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.