BCP Council apologises over plan to scrap free Christmas parking
A local authority has apologised for the way it handled its plans to scrap free parking for shoppers in the run up to Christmas.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council decided to axe the concessions, drawing criticism from retailers and the public.
Council leader Drew Mellor has issued an apology over the lack of consultation.
However, there is no indication the council will reverse its decision.
In a joint statement, the region's Business Improvement Districts (BIDS) said the loss of free parking was a "hammer blow" to thousands of businesses across the towns.
'Not good enough'
"It shows a lack of understanding of and support for our businesses as a whole and the pressures and issues they are facing," they added.
Neighbouring authorities, including Dorset and the New Forest, are offering several days of free Christmas parking, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
BCP Council leader Mr Mellor said: "I have apologised to the BIDS and Christchurch that there had been no consultation.
"Hands up, it was not handled well…the level of engagement was not good enough."
The decision came after the council looked into where savings could be made after inflation added an estimated £25m of unforeseen costs to its budget this year.
It is also currently reviewing fees and charges with a view to increasing some in line with inflation.
"We are not looking to put up prices by the absolute maximum… we're looking for prices to increase by inflation, otherwise we end up subsidising services by those people who do not use it," Mr Mellor said.
