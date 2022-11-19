Nick Fisher: 'Creative brilliance' of Bafta winner remembered
The Bafta-award winning writer Nick Fisher has been remembered as a man who showed "creative brilliance".
The TV scriptwriter whose credits include Holby City, EastEnders and the Bafta-winning Giblet Boys, was last seen at Hooke, Dorset, on Tuesday.
Police discovered a body in Dorchester on Thursday believed to be that of the 63-year-old.
The BBC's Kate Oates said he was "kind, welcoming and inclusive".
Dorset Police have said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been notified. Mr Fisher's family have also been informed.
Ms Oates, head of continuing drama at BBC Studios, remembered her colleague as a "joy to work alongside" and said her thoughts were with his family.
'Much-loved'
She said: "We are devastated to hear the sad news of the passing of Nick Fisher.
"Nick wrote episodes for EastEnders and Casualty; but it was Holby City that benefited most from Nick's creative brilliance.
"Nick wrote countless episodes of the show, and was much loved by his colleagues around the writing table, as well as the directors and actors lucky enough to bring his work to the screen.
"By nature, he was kind, welcoming and inclusive; a joy to work alongside.
"Our thoughts are with his family and his loved ones at this time."
Celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall was a close friend of Mr Fisher's and appealed for help when he went missing.
He later tweeted that he was "so very sad" to hear of Mr Fisher's death and remembered him as "a great writer and broadcaster" who was "always full of insight and compassion".
Mr Fisher appeared alongside the chef on his Channel 4 series Escape To River Cottage and its spin-off, River Cottage: Gone Fishing.
He was also a writer of crime fiction and non-fiction covering fishing and masculinity.
