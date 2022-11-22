'Infatuated' Verwood doctor suspended by panel
A doctor who became "infatuated" with a junior colleague, subjecting her to weeks of inappropriate behaviour, has been suspended.
Raviraj Karkera, who worked in Dorset, compared the woman to Beyonce after taking a photo without her permission.
He also told her she should wear different clothes and that he would rate her outfits.
He was suspended from working as a doctor for four months.
He has retired from his Verwood surgery.
A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) panel said some of Dr Karkera's conduct between November and December 2019 with the junior colleague had been inappropriate and sexually motivated.
In a message, he said an outfit the woman had worn was "functional but not wow".
"I want to set you a challenge every Monday to wear something that's more wow and I can rate your outfits," he was found to have said by the panel.
In another message, he said he had not been able to sleep for thinking about her.
The tribunal found that "in the absence of any other credible explanation", Dr Karkera's behaviour "cannot have been anything other than sexually motivated in pursuit of a sexual relationship".
In mitigation, the panel heard there had been no patient safety concerns relating to Dr Karkera's conduct and there was a "low risk" of his actions being repeated.
The Verwood Surgery's website notes Dr Karkera retired at the end of October, ahead of his suspension being imposed on Thursday.
In a message to patients, he said: "It has been my pleasure and priviledge [sic] to have been a General Practitioner in Verwood and the surrounding areas for the past 24 years and a medical career which started in 1986, the time has certainly flown by!
"I have been lucky to have been supported by our wonderful staff and fellow GPs."
