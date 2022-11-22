Christchurch underpass rape: Arrested man released
A man who was arrested after a woman was raped in an underpass has been released.
Dorset Police said the woman reported being attacked by a man she had met earlier, at Saxon Square, Christchurch, about 08:30 GMT on 21 October.
A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and bailed. He has since been released without charge.
Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
