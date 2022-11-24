Dorset: Paddleboarder rescued after being blown offshore
A paddleboarder has been rescued after being blown offshore more than a mile from where they started out from.
Poole RNLI said "numerous calls" had been received from the public on Wednesday afternoon after the paddleboarder "just got caught out".
The Dorset volunteer crew said the choppy conditions were "tricky".
The lifeboat brought the paddleboarder ashore to Knoll Beach at Studland. The RNLI said the he was well prepared, with a means of calling for help.
Volunteer Steve Porter said: "It was quite an easy mistake to make with deceptive weather, the cliffs and land were shielding the bay, but once you were clear of that shelter, conditions were quite choppy.
"Thank you to the diligent members of the public, for calling their concerns in."
