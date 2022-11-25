Bournemouth's Littledown Leisure Centre shuts after fire cuts power
- Published
A leisure centre has been forced to close after a fire left the building without electricity.
The blaze broke out in part of the plant room at Bournemouth's Littledown Centre on Thursday morning.
The leisure centre's operator, BH Live Active, said the centre was closed at the time of the fire which was "quickly isolated" by fire crews.
All facilities at the centre, including its football pitches, are temporarily closed.
BH Live Active said it was working to source alternative power to enable the centre to reopen.
In a statement it said: "Where possible please use other centres for gym, classes, activities, swimming and sports."
People are being urged not to contact the centre until it has reopened.
BH Live Active said a further update was expected on Tuesday.
